WP: SBU organized the transport of a bomb to kill Dugina in a cat cage

The components for the bomb with which journalist Daria Dugina was killed were smuggled across the border in a cat cage – employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) installed a special compartment in it. About it reports edition of The Washington Post.

As a source familiar with the operation told the publication, SBU officers built a special secret compartment in the animal’s carrier, in which components for the explosive device were transported. A cage with a deadly cargo crossed the border with Russia in a cluttered car in which Natalya Vovk and her 12-year-old daughter were.

The operation, according to a WP interlocutor, was organized by the SBU and was part of a “shadow war”, during which Ukrainian special services bombed the Crimean Bridge twice and also sent drones to the Kremlin.

According to the publication, the target of the operation during which Dugina died was her father, the philosopher Alexander Dugin.

Daria Dugina died in a car explosion on August 20, 2022 on Mozhaiskoye Highway in the Moscow region. The direct perpetrator of the murder, according to Russian intelligence services, was a fighter from the Azov brigade. (terrorist organization banned in Russia) Natalya Vovk.