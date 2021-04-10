The Russian woman, who died on April 10 in an accident in Turkey, lived with her family in Khakassia and worked as a laboratory assistant at the Center for the Prevention and Control of AIDS. The brother of the deceased told about this on Saturday.

He said that he learned about his sister’s death when he called her husband. It is noted that the Russian woman often traveled with her family. She left two sons, one of whom is a minor.

“I phoned my husband. He said she died, “the website quotes him as saying. “360tv.ru”…

The Rosturizm also reported that they control the situation with road accidents in Turkey and constantly interact with the participants in the process.

The accident happened earlier on the same day. A tourist bus, in which there were 32 Russians, slid into a ditch and overturned.

It is noted that five Russian citizens were injured in the accident on the Konya-Aksaray highway. Three of them were hospitalized with fractures and injuries and will remain in the hospital. The other two are expected to be discharged shortly after a medical examination.