Details of the rescue of 20-year-old Ukrainian cadet Vyacheslav Zolochevsky, the only survivor of the An-26 military plane near Kharkov, have emerged. The chairman of the Kharkiv regional administration Aleksey Kucher told about them, writes RIA News with reference to UNN.

According to him, the cadet survived thanks to the part of the plane that covered him during the fire. As a result, Zolochevsky was “in a certain capsule” and did not suffer from the fire.

Earlier Kucher said that Zolochevsky is in a state of moderate severity. If you do not take into account the emotional component, then physically he is even in a satisfactory condition.

An An-26 military aircraft crashed on September 25, 2020 near the city of Chuguev in the Kharkiv region. The accident occurred during a training flight. In total, there were 27 people on board, of which 20 were cadets. As a result of the crash, only Zolochevsky survived.

The investigation is considering four versions of the accident. According to one of them, the accident occurred due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft, according to the second, it happened due to the improper performance of their official duties by the crew, according to the third version, the accident occurred due to improper performance of official duties by the persons who were responsible for flight control. Another version assumes that the plane crashed due to improper maintenance and flight preparation.