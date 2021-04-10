The wife of the chief nephrologist of St. Petersburg, Alexander Zemchenkov, whom he killed and dismembered, endured his betrayal for years, as he supported the children and earned more than her. Such details of relations in the family were told by the friend of the murdered Natalya Korneeva in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“She didn’t complain about infidelity, she just told me about it. She is used to the fact that her husband is cheating on her. Maybe she even knew who his mistress was, ”said Korneeva, adding that the woman decided to divorce when she was tired of the situation with her husband.

At the same time, she claims that quarrels in the Zemchenkov family were rare. The girlfriend of the murdered woman is inclined to believe that the husband could accidentally push his wife, which is why she died. “He is a very smart comrade, so very reasonable. If he had deliberately killed her, he would not have panicked, ”the newspaper’s interlocutor is sure.

Earlier it became known that Zemchenkov killed and dismembered his own wife Irina in 2010. During one of the interrogations, he admitted that he went to the murder, fearing a scandal over the divorce. After the crime was committed, the doctor reported to the police that his wife was missing, assuring that she had left home and was missing, and then hired psychics and detectives to search for her.