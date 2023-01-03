Home page politics

Of: Fabian Mueller

Split

The body of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. is laid out in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. © Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will take place on Thursday. instead of. The representatives of the highest constitutional bodies are traveling from Germany to Rome.

Rome – On Thursday morning, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. buried in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Numerous heads of state from all over the world are expected. The heads of the highest constitutional bodies will travel from Germany to the funeral service, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In addition, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher as President of the Bundesrat and Stephan Harbarth, head of the Federal Constitutional Court, have announced their attendance. The funeral service for the former pope from Germany will take place on Thursday at 9.30 a.m. in the Vatican. A delegation led by Prime Minister Markus Söder with representatives from politics, society and the church comes from Benedict’s homeland of Bavaria. Part of this will travel to Rome on a chartered plane.

Funeral of Benedict XVI: Holy See announces details of funeral service

Papa Emeritus, who died on New Year’s Eve, was again publicly laid out in St. Peter’s Basilica on Tuesday. Unlike on Monday, there were no longer long queues in front of the admission controls and the doors of the basilica. At noon, the Vatican gendarmerie registered around 25,000 visitors. One of them was Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who stood with his wife next to the body of Benedict XVI. prayed

Meanwhile, the Holy See announced further details of the funeral service and burial on Thursday. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that although Benedict was no longer the acting pontiff, he would receive a ceremony and a burial like a pope. There are small changes compared to the usual ceremony. Among other things, prayers that are actually intended for a conclave at the celebration will be dispensed with. There will be no papal election because Francis remains in office as pontiff.

Video: Funeral of Benedict XVI: This is planned

Benedikt’s body should be placed in a coffin made of cypress wood on Wednesday evening. Benedict will no longer be seen at the funeral service on St. Peter’s Square. Francis will preside over the fair, as Bruni explained. Because the But the 86-year-old continues to suffer from his knee problems, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will celebrate the church celebration at the altar – he is 88 years old. But Francis will preach.

After the service, the coffin is carried into St. Peter’s Basilica. This is then put into a zinc box, closed to the public, which is finally placed in its future resting place in the grotto of St. Peter’s Basilica. While the Requiem is being celebrated in Rome, the bells are to ring for Benedict in Germany: The German Bishops’ Conference recommended that the 27 Catholic dioceses allow a funeral bell to be rung around 11 a.m. nationwide. (dpa/fmü)