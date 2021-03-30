Ahmed Atef (Cairo) – Informed sources said that the port of Jarjoub, which President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi promised to open within a month or two months, is 200 kilometers away from the Libyan border, pointing out that its name has been changed from Jarjoub to the “July 3 Maritime Port.”

The sources added to Al-Ittihad that the port is located near the 3 July military naval base in the Jarjoub area, west of Marsa Matruh, at 70 km, specifically in the city of El-Nujaila, indicating that it is scheduled to open in the presence of Arab leaders and princes.

The sources pointed out that the July 3 base overlooking the Mediterranean coast would be a “sea air” and that Egypt would enter the era of blue and deep sea freedoms, stressing that this port is the closest to Europe’s coasts and contributes to revitalizing regional and international trade and tourism within the development plan for western Egypt.

The sources revealed that the Jerjoub port project “July 3” is being implemented by 16 major contracting companies and includes a port for passengers, tourism projects and a global commercial container port to serve giant commercial and industrial projects in addition to integrated urban communities.