As a result of the incident with the Russian long-range bomber Tu-22M3 at the Shaikovka airfield near Kaluga, the regiment commander, Colonel Vadim Beloslyudtsev, died. This became known Telegram-channel “112”.

In addition, details of the rescue of the surviving crew member appeared – the pilot managed to buckle up while the rest were still fastened in the cockpit.

As previously reported, one of the crew members of the Tu-22M3 survived, he was taken to the infirmary of the medical unit in Shaikovka.

The incident with the Tu-22M3 at the Shaikovka airfield became known earlier on March 23. Initially, sources said the plane crashed or made an emergency landing. Later, information appeared that an emergency occurred on the ground – the bomber’s catapults worked abnormally.

Three servicemen were killed, there are no casualties or injuries among the local residents.

Tu-22M3 is a modification of the Soviet supersonic missile carrier-bomber Tu-22M. The aircraft is designed to engage ground and sea targets from high, medium and low altitudes. It entered service in 1989 and became the most massive long-range bomber. Tu-22M3 bombers took part in operations in Syria.