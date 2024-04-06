Chief physician Shiryaev: Murmansk governor Chibis was operated on for 1 hour and 15 minutes

The governor of the Murmansk region Andrei Chibis, who was assassinated on April 4, was operated on in 1 hour and 15 minutes. Details about this were given by the head physician of the Apatity-Kirov Central Hospital Andrey Shiryaev, writes REN TV.

“It was delivered very quickly [до больницы]. In fact, it took 10-12 minutes, and a team was already waiting for him,” said the doctor.

Shiryaev added that the governor was immediately sent to the operating room, bypassing the emergency room. The operation was performed by the head of the surgical department of the hospital, Vyacheslav Alekseev, with more than 10 years of experience.

The assassination attempt on the governor of the Murmansk region took place on the evening of Thursday, April 4. The attacker turned out to be 42-year-old local resident Alexander Bydanov. It is known that he worked on the railway in Apatity, and was previously also charged with causing harm to health. During his arrest, the man was wounded in the leg by a Russian Guard officer who was on duty at the event.

The governor himself came to his senses the next morning after the incident and recorded a video message from the intensive care ward. He thanked the doctors who saved him and those who were worried about his condition. Doctors assess Chibis' condition as serious.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on what happened, said that the relevant services should draw conclusions about the need to strengthen the security of officials.