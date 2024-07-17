TASS: Crashed SSJ-100 Did Not Fly After Repairs

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) that crashed in the Moscow region did not fly around after repairs were carried out. This was reported by TASS with reference to sources.

“According to preliminary data, the plane did not complete the test flight, which, according to regulations, should be carried out after extensive technical maintenance at the plant,” the agency’s source said.

He noted that the flight crew is trained to detect faults, which are then corrected. In turn, the line crew, due to the specifics of their training, may not notice the problem.

The Superjet 100 crashed on Friday afternoon, July 12, in the Kolomensky District of the Moscow Region. The 2014-built airliner crashed in a forest while taking off from Lukhovitsy, where the P.A. Voronin Aviation Plant is located in Vnukovo. Three hours before the crash, the plane was undergoing maintenance.

Later, the commission experts determined the priority version of the SSJ-100 crash. Preliminary, the tragedy is not related to the operation of the engines.