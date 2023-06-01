The imam started the wedding ceremony by talking about the importance of marriage, and then saluted King Abdullah II and all the attendees.

And about the wedding day of the Crown Prince, Al Khalayleh said: “What a fragrant and joyful evening and what resembles it in the morning because of the light in it, and what a great joy my father Al-Hussein is, and what makes our prince happy with the righteousness of his mother and father, and what makes him happy with their approval after his righteousness.”

And he added: “How lofty and honorable is the word Jordan today, how clear and sweet it is on the forehead of Prince Al-Hussein, how honorable and noble it is in the homes of Jordanians, and how honorable it is in the hearts of the Hashemites.”

The concubine congratulated King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and all Jordanians on the wedding of Prince Hussein.

After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds’ convoy headed in a historic Range Rover car to the Husseiniya Palace. The classic white car was decorated with the Crown Prince’s flag and white roses.

Hundreds of dignitaries attended Zahran Palace, amid an atmosphere of joy for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein.