This year was one of great video games for all platforms, and one of the most anticipated was starfield for consoles Xbox and PC, having at the end mixed comments from the audience, mentioning that some liked it and others not so much. And for people who explored this title in its entirety, Bethesda has a surprise for you, since there will be updates to give more content to those who were excited about the planets to explore.

Through a new publication to close the 2023it has been mentioned that 2024 will continue to be valid for this game with important updates that will make the gaming experience more enjoyable, including maps for certain important cities and also different ways of traveling, which have not been confirmed so far. However, it has been promised that things will change in the coming months when the promised big download arrives.

Here is part of the statement:

We are targeting updates approximately every six weeks starting in February. These updates will include everything from quality of life improvements to content and feature updates. Join our Steam Beta branch to be the first to try these updates as they begin to roll out. We've been reading all your feedback and are excited to start rolling out these new features. We're adding new ways to travel and now you'll be able to access city maps as we explore major cities. For those of you who love building ships, we will also be expanding on ship customization with ship decorations, new ship building options, and more. We are also excited to be adding all new Gameplay options. With these new settings you will be able to alter your gameplay to allow for an easier or more challenging experience that will expand beyond our normal “Difficulty” settings. These will allow you to easily customize carrying capacity, cargo access distance, ship damage, vendor credits, how you suffer afflictions, new survival mechanics, and more. Next, official mod support will come to Starfield with the release of Creations. Starting early next year, Starfield will have its own exporter and you'll have access to a new Creation Kit. Modding has always been a huge part of our games, with amazing community-made content constantly bringing fresh new experiences. With the scale and systems in Starfield, we can't wait to see what you come up with. And finally, the team is hard at work developing Shattered Space, our first major expansion next year. You will have new story content, new locations, new gears and much more. We can't wait to share more with you next year.

With that in mind, people will not only expect additional content that enriches the gameplay, but also a big leap in the form of expansion and DLC, something that will be a second wind for the video game with more places to discover and missions to complete. to complete. So, we could say that it still has a lot of life ahead of it, something that was not even done with the franchise. Halo.

Remember that starfield Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor's note: A lot of people may not have liked the video game, but at least Bethesda is trying to create new fans through it. And although sales were not what stood out during the year, at least they are going to launch a large DLC.