Vice Mayor Rakova announced in Moscow a new phase in the development of the Moscow Longevity project

A new stage in the development of the Moscow Longevity project will begin in Moscow. As Anastasia Rakova, vice-mayor of the capital for social development, said, a “pentathlon” will be held for the participants from February 27, and a photo exhibition with the achievements of the older generation will open from March 1 and a musical premiere will take place, in which the participants of the project and pop stars have become actors.

"It is important for us to increase the involvement of older citizens: to offer more opportunities for project participants, to attract newcomers to it. Therefore, we are launching new activities. We are expanding the competitive lineup – the participants of the "Moscow Longevity" will be able to compete in intellectual, healthy lifestyle, culinary, creative and sports relay races. Such competitions will be held in the project from February 27 to March 3 as part of the Moscow Longevity Pentathlon" Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

As part of the “pentathlon”, the participants will demonstrate the knowledge, skills and talents that they have acquired and developed during the project. The competition will be held in the format of a five-day marathon in all administrative districts of the capital. They will start on February 27 with an intellectual quiz game. On February 28, sports relay races will be held. On March 1, the birthday of Moscow Longevity, the premiere of the musical Mission Longevity will take place. On March 2, competitions in healthy lifestyle culinary skills will be held. March 3 will be the day of creative competitions.

129 teams from all regions of Moscow will take part in the pentathlon. Each of them will consist of five fives: intellectual, sports, creative, healthy lifestyle and creative. The schedule for participants and fans is available at site project, applications for participation are still being accepted.

“A grandiose event for the project was the shooting by the participants of their film musical – its premiere will take place in Moscow cinemas on March 1, any resident of Moscow can visit it,” said Vice Mayor Rakova.

The free premiere screening will take place in the Moskino cinema chain. All musical numbers were performed by the participants of the Moscow Longevity project in a duet with famous film and stage artists – Oleg Gazmanov, Ekaterina Guseva, Viktor Dobronravov, Alexander Serov, Lyusya Chebotina, the group VIA “Gems”, Alexei Goman and others. Choreography and dance numbers were also staged and performed by the participants of Moscow Longevity.

The photo exhibition “The Universe of Moscow Longevity” will be open on March 1 on two boulevards of the capital – Chistoprudny and Gogolevsky. “This is an exhibition about those who are not afraid to change their lives for the better, fulfill their youthful dreams, break stereotypes about age, help others, share experience, develop themselves and their beloved city,” the organizers noted. The heroes of the exhibition will be the participants of the project, who were photographed by the famous photographer Dmitry Iskhakov.

All events are held as part of the celebration of the fifth anniversary of the mayor’s project “Moscow Longevity”.