Known by the code name bloom projectit is expected that the new title whose IP they obtained from Game Freak be released during the fiscal year 2026 of Take-Twowhich ends in March 2026. The first piece of concept art for the game, which is in its early stages of development, can be seen just above.

Founded in 1989, the Japanese studio Game Freak He is best known as the creator of more than 30 games in the franchise. Pokemon.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to create a new intellectual property that is bold and tonally different from our previous work,” said Kota Furushima, director of Game Freak. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global experience give us all the confidence to create an exciting new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more in the future.” “We are ready to help Game Freak to unleash its potential and we are honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented team to bring a bold new intellectual property to market,” said Michael Worosz, Head of Private Division and Chief Strategy Officer at Take-Two.

a decade ago, Game Freak established an internal initiative called Project Gearin which developers could submit original game ideas during quieter periods when game development Pokemon it wasn’t that intense. Although the studio is best known for the series Pokemonhas released several smaller, indie games in the past, such as harmoknight, Tembo the Badass Elephant and Giga Wrecker.

“It is very important for Game Freak continue to rise to the challenge of creating original games,” said Masafumi Saito, the general manager of Development Department 1 at Game Freakin a recent interview. “I think creating a game from scratch, releasing it and receiving a good reception is a great motivator for the creators and it is also very significant in terms of what it means for the growth of the company. “That said, we don’t think in terms of limiting original games to small-scale projects. Ten years have passed since we established a department dealing with original games. “Initially, team members were doing the same thing while also developing Pokemon, so it was hard to focus on developing original games. Now we work with outside companies so we can start experimenting with projects of a similar size at the same time. “We want new titles to come out of the Project Gear that they are loved by many people around the world, as has happened with the series Pokemon“.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I like that Game Freak is not closed to creating only games of Pokemon that although they are still their forte and what people expect of them, they do not stop producing original ideas that we have even seen on non-Nintendo platforms.