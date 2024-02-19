GUR: Kuzminov was killed after he invited his former lover to Spain

Former Russian soldier Maxim Kuzminov, who was allegedly killed in Spain, was shot dead after he invited his former lover to his place. Sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this to the Ukrayinska Pravda publication.

“He decided to move to Spain instead of being here,” the publication’s source said. Where exactly the woman came from is not specified.

However, the Spanish authorities cannot yet confirm that it was Kuzminov who was killed.

A body with multiple gunshot wounds was found last week in the town of La Villajoyosa in Alicante. Presumably, the former pilot may have used alcohol and drugs in recent months.

Kuzminov transported a Mi-8 helicopter to Ukrainian territory in August last year. Two other crew members who were on board the combat vehicle were also killed. For his action, the Russian received 500 thousand dollars in hryvnia.