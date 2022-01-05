One of those detained for the murder of a five-year-old girl in Kostroma turned out to be a repeat pedophile. This was reported by the Telegram channel “112”.

We are talking about 44-year-old Denis Gerasimov, who was previously prosecuted for the production of child pornography and pedophilia. His 24-year-old accomplice Vadim Belyakov was also convicted, but for stealing money from a bank account.

Killed and hid in a bag

On January 4, a 5-year-old girl went out for a walk on Severnaya Pravda Street in Kostroma. According to the channel “112”, at the time of the abduction, she was playing near the House of Culture, where her mother worked. After some time, two unknown persons approached the child, picked him up and carried him away in an unknown direction.

Later, “112” published footage showing the suspects walking along the road. One of them carries the child in his arms, the other moves next to him.

The channel indicates that first they raped a girl in a local dormitory, and then inflicted multiple stab wounds. They hid the body in a gym bag. The detainees rented the room in the hostel where the murdered child was found.

The suspects have already confessed to the crime. A criminal case was opened against them under article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of a minor”), its investigation is ongoing.

Investigators of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Kostroma Region and officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kostroma Region detained two suspects who confessed to the murder of the child Investigative Committee of Russia

Local reaction

The search for the missing child was promptly carried out by police officers, criminalists of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Kostroma region, as well as volunteers from the Liza Alert detachment. This is reported on website TFR.

When the girl’s body was found in one of the hostels in Kostroma, local residents, who were actively involved in the search for the child, demanded that the suspects in her murder be handed over to them. A crowd gathered in front of the building where the investigative actions were taking place, informs Baza.

Murder in Vologda

In the fall, it became known about the abduction and murder of a Russian schoolgirl in another region. On October 16, a resident of Vologda met an unfamiliar 9-year-old girl on the street, lured her into her apartment and brutally killed her there. The accused was detained in Karelia and brought in for interrogation.

During interrogation, 40-year-old Ulyana Lanskaya confessed to the crime, stating that she had killed the child “on the basis of hostile relations that had arisen.” She was assigned to conduct a forensic psychiatric examination to establish the degree of sanity at the time of the murder.

During the search for the killer, the Investigative Committee (IC) initiated two criminal cases at once – on the fact of negligence of employees of the prevention system and under Article 125 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Leaving in danger”) against the girl’s mother, who did not pay attention to the child. The woman reported missing her daughter only the next day.

High-profile case in Tyumen

On August 19, the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) announced the discovery of the body of an eight-year-old girl who disappeared in Tyumen. She was raped and strangled. TASS with reference to the press service of the department.

Nastya Muravyova went missing on June 30. For a long time, volunteers and residents of the city were looking for an eight-year-old schoolgirl. Her body was found near the lake, 2.5 kilometers from the house. Soon, law enforcement officers were able to find the suspect – he turned out to be Vitaly Berezhnoy. The police identified the killer thanks to a box of household appliances, which became the main evidence in the case.

During the farewell ceremony, the girl’s mother said that she would like to deal with Berezhny, who raped and strangled her daughter. In addition, she added that she would have been able to “destroy the killer” if she had been given a knife. “I would have stabbed him,” the woman admitted.

More than 200 people attended the funeral ceremony of farewell to the child, including relatives, volunteers looking for the murdered woman, and residents of the city.