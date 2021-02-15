Details of the murder in the seaside colony of the organizer of the terrorist attacks in the Intourist hotel and the Okhotny Ryad shopping center in Moscow in 1999, Khalid Khuguev, have emerged. Reported by Telegram-channel Life Shot.

Khuguev had a fight with his cellmate, 41-year-old Ruslan Ogly, who is serving time for kidnapping and extortion. During the conflict that broke out between the prisoners in the medical unit, Ogly hit his opponent with a piece of a clerical knife in the neck and damaged the trachea. Khuguev died from the received wound. Oglu has already confessed.

The crime took place in IK-27, located in the village of Volchanets, Primorsky Krai.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”), reported on the website of the regional department of the department.

According to the investigation, on February 13, 2021, in the medical unit of the correctional institution, there was a quarrel between two convicts during which a 41-year-old suspect wounded the 65-year-old victim’s neck with a clerical knife. The reason for the quarrel was the victim’s insults to the suspect.

Khuguev was found dead on February 13. The FSIN department began checking.

In 2010, the Supreme Court of Russia reduced the sentence to Khuguev from 25 to 23 years in prison and the perpetrator of the terrorist attacks Magomadzair Gadzhiakaev from 15 to 13 years. They were sentenced in December 2009. According to the investigation, in committing terrorist acts, they followed the instructions of the leader of the militants, Shamil Basayev.

The explosion on the 20th floor of the Intourist hotel near the office of State Duma deputy Joseph Kobzon took place on April 26, 1999. As a result, 11 people were injured. The terrorist attack in Okhotny Ryad took place on August 31, 1999. The bomb went off in the arcade. 40 people were injured, and one of the injured women subsequently died. According to investigators, the attacks were committed as revenge for refusing to give money to the militants led by Basayev for their patronage.