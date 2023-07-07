VK Fest has expanded the list of artists who will perform on stage in Moscow

The most popular festival in Russia, VK Fest, has expanded the list of artists – for the Russians, a hip-hop artist and a representative of the new school of Russian rap MACAN will perform on the Moscow stage. His hits more than once entered the top of the VKontakte track chart. This was reported in a release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

The headliners of VK Fest in Moscow will be ANNA ASTI and Basta. The pop singer will perform on the Blue Stage on July 15, and one of the most famous rap artists in Russia on July 16.

As Konstantin Sidorkov, director of music and event projects at VK, noted, the capital’s music program is becoming more and more versatile. “We are doing everything so that visitors to VK Fest can listen to the most popular and talented musicians,” he said.

VK Fest has already announced the lineup of the festival in Moscow. HammAli & Navai, Klava Koka, GAYAZOV$ BROTHER$, ILO, Ramil’, Big Baby Tape, Seville (Artik & Asti), ELMAN, Andro, Gafur, TONI, MONA and dozens of other artists will perform before the audience. In addition, the guests of the festival are waiting for performances by more than 30 bloggers, including Anastasia Ivleeva, Anton Shastun, Valya Karna.val, Dmitry Maslennikov and others.