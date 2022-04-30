In an interview with the American “Time” magazine, Zelensky said that the invading Russian forces came close to arresting him or even assassinating him and his family, while trying to control the government district in Kyiv on the first day of the war.

The Ukrainian president was at the presidential complex in Kyiv with his family, according to his account.

Speaking to the magazine, he said that after the attack began, he and his wife went to tell their 17-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son to prepare to flee their home.

He continued, “We woke them up. The sounds were loud. There were explosions” in Kyiv at the dawn of February 24.

In another interview with “Time”, Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Army Andrey Yermak said that Zelensky had received a tip from the army that a Russian division had parachuted into Kyiv to kill or capture him and his family.

Yarmac continued, “Before this night, we did not see such events except in films.”

The magazine said that gun battles erupted near the government district by the night of the first day of the war, and the guards turned off the lights of the presidential complex in the district, and brought bullet-proof vests and assault rifles for Zelensky and 12 of his aides.

Russian forces made two attempts to storm the government complex, while the Zelensky family was still inside, according to Time.

The next night, after Zelensky rejected offers to leave Kyiv for safer places, including offers to evacuate American and British forces in a way that would enable him to form a government-in-exile, the Ukrainian president went out to the courtyard of the government complex to record a video message.

Zelensky said he “has become really aware of his role in the war,” and continued, of himself, “You are a symbol. You have to act the way the head of state should.”