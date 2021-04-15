Iker Casillas and Sara carbonero They formed one of the most beloved couples in the world of football, since they star in a romantic video that never ceases to be viral: it is a film in which Sara is interviewing her current ex-husband, after being world champion With the Spanish National Team in the 2010 South African World Cup, and amid the thanks to those who supported him, Casillas gets emotional and gives Sara a tender kiss and leaves.

A video that touched all internet users, the same ones who 10 years later cannot believe that this couple has announced their separation, despite the fact that they always clarified that it was on good terms. As it transpired, the former soccer player and the journalist have already signed their divorce agreement in the court of Pozuelo de Alarcón, a city near Madrid, where some of the most famous personalities in Spain live.

The kiss between Iker and Sara in the World Cup in South Africa, one of the postcards in the consecration of Spain. Photo: EFE.

In the signed papers, various issues were discussed to organize how family life will continue for both, including their two sons, Martín and Lucas: the former Real Madrid goalkeeper will have flexible visits to be with the children.

As for housing, as it transpired, Sara will live with the children in her imposing house located in Pozuelo de Alarcón, while Casillas will move to an apartment in the Spanish capital. In addition, Iker will take care of the education of his children.

The speed of the resolution of the process was due more than anything to the good relationship that both have, and that was the first thing they clarified when communicating their breakdown through a statement: “Both Sara and I feel enormously proud of the family that we are and of having been able to share the love that has filled us with happiness during all these years of union “, the message began.

“Today our love for a couple takes different but not distant paths since we will continue together in the wonderful task of continuing to be dedicated parents, as we have done so far. It is a very thoughtful decision and one that we make by mutual agreement,” they admitted.

Sara and Iker were one of the most beloved couples in Spain.

“Respect, affection and friendship will always remain. Our priority is, from love and commitment, to share the well-being and education of our children and protect them so that they grow up in a stable and healthy environment,” they explained. “

“With these words we ask that our privacy be respected at this time of change. These will be the only public words that we will make in the present and in the future. Thank you very much for your understanding,” they closed.

According to estimates by the Spanish press, the heritage of the former goalkeeper, who retired from Porto de Portugal last year after suffering heart problems, would reach 350 million euros, thanks to various investments, companies and real estate that he manages. In turn, they clarify, Casillas is the administrator of four companies that have an asset of 25 million euros.