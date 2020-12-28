Details of the militants’ attack on police officers in Grozny have been disclosed. This was announced on Monday, December 28, by the Baza edition in its Telegram-channel.

According to the newspaper, during a shootout at an intersection near Mira Street, two officers of the patrol service were killed. The attackers were eliminated by the return fire of the police.

According to eyewitnesses, the militants attacked the officers with knives and tried to take possession of their weapons.

Later, the data on the deaths in the incident were adjusted. As it turned out, during the shooting at an intersection near Mira Street, one policeman was killed, and the second managed to survive. In serious condition, he was taken to the hospital, currently doctors are fighting for his life. In addition, according to updated information, the second militant did not die on the spot, but died in the hospital.

The shooting in Grozny became known at about 15:00 Moscow time. The townspeople heard a shot and approached two people who fell to the ground. The police cordoned off the scene. Also, as writes Telegram-canal Mash, additional forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were pulled into the city center after the incident.

The site of the shooting in Grozny was filmed by eyewitnesses. The footage shows two people lying on the ground. The area where the shootout took place was cordoned off by police officers.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in his Telegram channel, commented on the militants’ attack on police in Grozny.

The bandits have been identified. These are two brothers, natives of the Republic of Ingushetia, Khasan and Hussein, who in 2012 moved to the Chechen Republic and worked in one of the bakeries. Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov

According to him, the terrorists tried to take possession of the weapons of the police officers who served in the city center. The head of Chechnya expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the “heroically killed police officer.”