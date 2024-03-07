​The Ministry of Interior confirmed the full readiness of the police teams and the supporting bodies from the strategic partners, including civil defence, ambulance and rescue, to deal with the expected weather conditions.

During a joint media briefing with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the National Center of Meteorology, the Ministry called on the public to avoid gatherings in a way that might hinder the work of the competent agencies, noting that the decision to transfer the study remotely is left to the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams in each emirate in the areas witnessing… Unusual effects.

The Ministry confirmed that it places the safety of society and the protection of lives and property at the top of its priorities, and that preparedness plans and procedures to deal with weather conditions are carried out in accordance with the highest standards and levels of readiness and readiness, and in accordance with permanent coordination with all relevant authorities.

The Ministry of Interior pointed out the importance of protecting oneself and others through cooperation with the concerned authorities, full and complete compliance with the instructions of the competent authorities, applying safety and prevention requirements, exercising caution and caution, and securing their vehicles, especially in areas that may witness heavy rain and hail, and the need for caution when driving.

In turn, the National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is expected to be affected by a surface depression extending from the south, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds, indicating that forecasts indicate that the country will be affected by a strong weather instability accompanied by very heavy rains.

The center added that the peak weather condition occurs from after midnight on Friday until midnight on Saturday, and various areas are affected by this weather condition, starting in the southern and western regions of the country.

The Center called on all members of society not to be led by any rumors circulating about weather conditions and to obtain all information from official sources, and to take caution and avoid going to the sea, places where valleys flow, water collects, and places where hail falls.