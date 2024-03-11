Yesterday, Nintendo and Illumination confirmed that a sequel to Super Mario Bros. It is already in development. Unfortunately, no additional information was shared about this tape. However, just a couple of hours ago an alleged leak that would give us a good idea of ​​the type of adventure that awaits us in the new film.

According to GameXPlain, a sketch of Super Mario Bros. 2, where we can see Mario and Luigi visit a bazaar in what appears to be a town in the desert. The fans have taken this image, and have pointed out that the sequel could take strong inspiration from Super Mario Landand introduce Daisy.

Let us remember that in Super Mario Land, the beloved plumber arrives in the kingdom of Sarasaland, where we have to rescue Princess Daisy. Although we have not seen this location since the launch of the Game Boy classic, the damsel we have to rescue has become an important character in this universe. This way, it would make a lot of sense to see it in action.

Along with this, we must not forget that Super Mario Bros. It also has several references to super mario galaxy, so it is not ruled out that the new film also has several related to the Wii classic. At the moment, there is no more information about it, and considering that the leak is just a sketch, many things can change in the development of the film.

We remind you that Super Mario Bros. 2 It is already in production and will be released on April 3, 2026. On related topics, you can learn more about this film here. Likewise, the release date of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door HD and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

Editor's Note:

As a Daisy fan, I hope this rumor is a reality, and we see this princess in action. More than anything, I hope that this sequel goes beyond just being a commercial, and that Illumination gives us something worthwhile, although that probably won't happen.

Via: GameXPlain