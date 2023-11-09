WP: high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died from a missile attack in Zaporozhye

The liquidation of the 128th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye region was like a bloodbath. Among the dead were several high-ranking officers. Missile strike details revealed edition of The Washington Post (WP).

As a result of the strike, 19 soldiers were killed, among them several high-ranking officers and the best fighters of the brigade.

The Western publication notes that about a hundred military personnel were present at the ceremony, and doctors who arrived at the scene said that they had not seen anything like this since the beginning of hostilities.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army attacked the 128th mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The strike occurred during the award ceremony in honor of the Day of the Missile Forces and Artillery of Ukraine.