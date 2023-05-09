The last moments in the life of the late martyr of duty, Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem bin Hammad Al Ketbi, were exceptional, just like his beloved personality, according to Assistant Director General of Dubai Civil Defense for Rescue and Fire Affairs Brigadier General Ali Hassan Al Mutawa.

Al-Mutawa indicated that Al-Ketbi was the last to leave the site of a fire accident in Al-Awir area in Dubai, before a piece of concrete fell on him to meet his Lord in the best way.

Al-Mutawa told Emirates Al-Youm, on the sidelines of the condolence, which was attended yesterday by the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, that the late was professional in his work, like the rest of his colleagues. Equipped with the necessary protective clothing and equipment while dealing with the recent incident, but it was the destiny of firefighters and rescuers around the world to make such sacrifices.

For his part, Captain Doctor of the General Department of Criminal Evidence in Dubai Police, Salem Al-Ketbi, brother of the martyr of duty, Omar Al-Ketbi, said that he was benevolent, generous with everyone, and sought to find job opportunities on his farm last Ramadan for people who went to him, just because he felt their urgent need to work, pointing out that the martyr He has a brother and seven sisters, and he was a blessing to help and support them, as well as his mother and father.

While the director of the Rashidiya Center for Civil Defense, Major Marwan Muhammad Al-Kamali, revealed that he had been Zamel Al-Ketbi since the latter joined the center in 2017, and he was very professional, and fully familiar with security and safety procedures, as he moved and struggled with his colleagues about 800 fires, stressing that God Almighty chose him during his resurrection his duty in the best way.

In detail, the Assistant Director General of Dubai Civil Defense for Rescue and Fire Affairs Brigadier General Ali Al-Mutawa said on the sidelines of receiving mourners in the mourning tent: “The martyr of duty, the late Omar Khalifa bin Hammad Al-Ketbi, moved with him to many accidents, and he was known for his gentleness and a smile that did not leave his face.” He spreads positive energy among his colleagues, and promotes teamwork, which made him loved by everyone on a personal and human level.

He added that Al-Ketbi was a model for the professional firefighter, and he was aware of the importance of adhering to security and safety procedures, pointing out that he was abiding by that during fighting the last fire for him in Al-Awir area, and while he was out with his colleagues, he was martyred when a piece of concrete fell on him at the site of the accident.

Al-Mutawa continued that the safety of the employees is a top priority for the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, so it provides all the requirements that enhance this, whether protection clothing, intensive rehabilitation and awareness of the human element, indicating that he considers all of them as his brothers and sons, by virtue of facing several challenges together, so He is keen to continue training on how to create a safe environment at the accident site, and ways to enter and exit closed and dangerous places.

He stressed that the safety index of the civil defense men in Dubai is the best in the world, despite their dealing with major accidents, but in the end the work of firefighters and rescuers in the whole world remains fraught with dangers, while everyone flees from danger, the firefighter accepts him bravely and storms him to save others, so It is normal for emergency events to occur at the scene of the accident, similar to what happened with the martyr of duty, Omar Al-Ketbi. He adhered to all safety measures, and he was wearing protective clothing, but he was destined to be martyred in this honorable image.

In turn, the Director of the Civil Defense Center in Rashidiya, Major Marwan Muhammad Al-Kamali, said that he was the companion of the martyr of duty, Sergeant Omar Al-Ketbi, for nearly six years, and he was a good colleague, characterized by high morals, and encouraged his colleagues to learn and practice activities together. He added that Al-Ketbi was characterized by great professionalism at work, and participated in nearly 800 fire accidents, and was always keen to develop and educate himself, stressing that the nature of the profession imposed itself in the accident, when a piece of concrete fell on him after he and his colleagues were able to control the fire.

While Captain Dr. in the General Department of Criminal Evidence at Dubai Police, Salem Khalifa bin Hammad Al-Ketbi, said that his brother, the martyr of duty, Omar Al-Ketbi, was tolerant, kind, and generous, hardly saving from his salary to share the burdens and help others.

He added that he chose the profession of a firefighter because it is consistent with his personality that loves challenge and adventure, as he has been taking the initiative since his childhood, and when he is determined to do something, he does not stop without implementing it.

He pointed out that, according to his colleagues, he was the last to leave the scene of the accident, and this is not surprising for him, as he was always ready to sacrifice his soul for the sake of his country and his friends, and this relieves something of the deep sadness of his separation.

He explained that the martyr Omar al-Ketbi was his only male brother with seven sisters, stressing that his separation was very difficult, especially for his father and mother, as they lost one of their two sons.

Al-Ketbi confirmed that the support that the family found from the leaders, government and people of the Emirates eased the painful affliction, indicating that their only consolation was his self-sacrifice for the sake of duty.

Name the team and the closest of all

The category leader directly responsible for the martyr of duty, Sergeant Omar Al Ketbi at Al Rashidiya Police Station, Lieutenant Hamid Al Shamsi, said that he was the closest to everyone, always accepting participation in accidents, and encouraging his colleagues when they were overwhelmed by fatigue.

He added that he was ahead of everyone when the team moved to the scene of the accident, and relied on him as the leader of the accident, pointing out that the accident leaders always considered him an eye for them at the site of the fire, due to his ability to assess matters inside and determine the needs of the team and the level of the accident.

With great emotion, the category official at the Civil Defense Center in Rashidiya, agent Rashid Saeed Al-Suwaidi, said that the martyr Omar Al-Ketbi was like a brother and friend to him before he was his colleague, indicating that they spend more time together than the time they spend with their families, and each of them is a support for the other, especially during dealings. with accidents.

He added that Al-Ketbi was ambitious and passionate about work, when he was assigned a task that he performed to the fullest, in addition to his beautiful spirit and sincere friendship with everyone, stressing that the Center and the General Directorate of Civil Defense lost one of its most loyal men.