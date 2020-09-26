The head of the Kharkiv regional administration Aleksey Kucher said that he knew the details of the last conversation of the pilot of the An-26 plane, which crashed near Kharkiv. His words lead Telegram-channel Obozrevatel.ua.

“I know for sure that 45 seconds, a minute before the fall, the pilot spoke with the control pilot, they discussed the possibility of landing,” Kucher said.

Earlier, Ukrainian rescuers took out black boxes from the wreckage of the crashed plane. Kucher expressed the hope that they will be investigated in the near future.

An-26 plane crashed in the Kharkov region on September 25. The crash occurred during a training flight at a distance of two kilometers from the military airport, after which the board caught fire. A possible cause of the disaster is called engine failure. Law enforcement officers are checking three more versions of the reasons for the aircraft crash. These include inappropriate performance of duties by the crew or those responsible for flight control, as well as inappropriate maintenance.

The plane was carrying military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. In total, there were 27 people on board, of which 26 were killed.