A vote will be held to remove Ofer Kassif, from the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality party, in a full session of the Knesset, as it requires the support of 90 members out of 120 to remove the representative, noting that a date for the vote has not yet been set.

In a decision issued last week, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, but it stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Isolate Exif

• The South African case sparked an angry reaction from across the political spectrum in Israel, and Kasif faced accusations of treason because of his support for it.

• Even if the Knesset agrees to impeach Kassif, the Supreme Court could still overturn the vote, but the case highlighted deep bitterness over genocide charges that Israeli President Isaac Herzog called “terrible and unconscionable.”

• In a fiery two-day Knesset committee session, members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud party on Wednesday exchanged insults with Kassif supporters who condemned the proposal as anti-democratic.

• Kassev, contacted by Reuters, refused to give an interview, but a statement issued by the head of his party accused Netanyahu’s government of taking a step towards a “coup.”

• In an interview with the left-wing website Democracy Now this month, Kassif said that claims that he supported Hamas' attack on Israel, which he denounced as a “massacre,” were a lie, but he said he opposed the war in Gaza and Netanyahu's government.