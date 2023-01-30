The attack took place on the industrial complex in Isfahan, according to official Iranian data, on Saturday evening, specifically at 23:30 local time (about 20:00 GMT).

Unusually.. Iranian lack of secrecy

The official and semi-official Iranian media dealt with the attack with great caution, as it only published the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense, but it was remarkable this time, according to Western media, that Tehran did not conceal the attack, and the following are the most prominent points in the Iranian official statement:

On Saturday evening, one of the ministry’s defense industries complexes in Isfahan was subjected to a failed attack by small flying objects (marines).

One of them was hit by the air defense of the compound, while the other two exploded after falling into defensive traps.

This failed attack resulted in no casualties, minor damage to the roof of the factory, and no disruption to the complex’s equipment and supplies.

The Iranian official statement did not specify the nature of the defense industrial complex.

Western and Israeli novels

The New York Times reported that Israel carried out the drone attack, which resulted in a large explosion in the city center of Isfahan on Saturday.

A report by the newspaper, co-authored by Ronen Bergman, a journalist known for his close ties to the Israeli intelligence services, said that the Israeli foreign intelligence service, Mossad, was behind the operation.

The newspaper attributed its information to high-level US intelligence officials familiar with the talks between Washington and Tel Aviv.

It said the target of the facility was not clear, nor was the damage caused by the strike.

In turn, the Wall Street Journal quoted US officials and people familiar with the matter as saying that Israel carried out the attack on Isfahan.

The Israeli “Channel 12” reported, on Sunday, that the attack targeted a facility for the manufacture of the “Shahed 136” drone, and said:

The attacking drones were launched from a nearby location by “highly professional” operators who know their target well.

The attack combined highly accurate information with highly sophisticated technological capabilities.

Military importance of Isfahan

Isfahan is a center for Iran’s missile industry, research and development.

For example, medium-range missiles such as the “Shehab” (capable of hitting Israel) are being assembled there.

Numerous reports have spoken of Iran supplying Russia with suicide bomber “Shahid” 136 drones that were used in the Ukraine war.

Isfahan has four small nuclear research facilities, which Iran acquired many years ago, but the facility bombed Saturday was in the city center and did not appear to be related to nuclear weapons.

The general context of the strike

The strike came at a time when the United States and Israel are in talks to discuss new ways to confront Iran’s nuclear program and its nuclear ambitions.

It coincided with the start of US Secretary of State Anthony Blikin’s visit to the region, his first since Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to the post of prime minister. In addition, the strike occurred on the same day that the CIA director, William Burns, was in Israel.

Sometimes Israel gives the United States advance warning of an attack or informs US officials during the start of the operation, but it is not clear what happened in this case, according to the New York Times.

This is the first known Israeli attack inside Iran since Netanyahu took office a month ago.

The attack demonstrates the adoption of the strategy forged under his predecessors and rivals, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, who expanded Israeli attacks into Iran.

wear in attack

There was confusion at the beginning, with the frequency of information about the attack, especially with reports linking the targeted facility to the manufacture of the “Shahed 136” drone, which has become part of Russia’s tools in the war against Ukraine.

The order came after an advisor to the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted that the strike in Isfahan was linked to the war in Ukraine.

Immediately, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian charge d’affairs in Tehran to protest Podolyak’s statement.

This matter opened the door to other possibilities regarding actors other than Israel, but US officials said, without revealing their names, that Israel carried out the attack and motivated by its security concerns, and the matter has nothing to do with what is happening in Ukraine.

A few weeks ago, US officials announced publicly that Tehran is one of Russia’s main suppliers of the drones it is using in the Ukraine war.

They believed that Russia was also trying to obtain Iranian missiles for use in the conflict.

The aircraft used in the attack

The official Iranian news agency, IRNA, confirmed that the quadcopter was used in the attack, and these are its most prominent characteristics

It is a lightweight aircraft with four separate propellers.

Simple copies can be purchased from the market.

Some military versions of it fly for as long as 38 minutes.

It can carry about 6 kilograms of explosives.

It is used in various tasks such as surveillance, search and rescue, according to the airforce-technology website.

This does not mean that all of these characteristics apply to the aircraft used in the attack.

Israel’s record of quadcopter use