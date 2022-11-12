Baza: commercial director Sobchak said he didn’t know who owns the Put Out the Light channel

The commercial director of Ksenia Sobchak, Kirill Sukhanov, said that he did not know who owns the Put Out the Light channel on Telegram and was only engaged in selling advertising there. He announced this during the interrogation in the case of extortion from Sergei Chemezov, the details of which made public Baza edition.

“According to my information, the creator and editor-in-chief of this telegram channel is Arian Romanovsky. <...> I have not held and do not hold any position in this telegram channel, I have not been and am not the owner of this telegram channel, I do not have access to posting, editing and deleting “content” on the channel,” Sukhanov said.

He emphasized that he was engaged in the sale of advertising on this Telegram channel: the extension of negotiations with clients regarding the placement of advertising posts and work with clients in this area. “I interacted with clients through mobile communications and in person. From Arian Romanovsky himself, I knew that he is the author of this telegram channel, ”he specified.

Sukhanov did not have time to receive actual income from his activities, since the channel was created only two weeks ago. When asked if he received any monetary reward for carrying out activities in the Telegram channel, Sukhanov refused to testify.

He emphasized that he did not personally know Sergey Chemezov, Andrey Bokarev and Vitaly Mashchitsky, and he did not prepare and did not post an article about these people in the Put Out the Light channel. When asked whether he had ever discussed with Romanovsky the removal of the article from the channel and whether someone had approached him with such a request, Sukhanov exercised the right not to incriminate himself.

The commercial director confirmed that he had known Ksenia Sobchak since February 2015 and had a working relationship with her. Among the Telegram channels owned by her, he named only the Sobchak and Bloody Lady channels.

Law enforcement officers searched the journalist’s house near Moscow at the end of October. It was planned to interrogate her, but Sobchak left the country immediately after Romanovsky and her commercial director Kirill Sukhanov were detained. The TV presenter herself denied her involvement in the activities of the Telegram channel. According to her, she never wrote posts for him, did not interfere in the work of his editorial office, and generally does not have any access to him.

On November 7, information appeared about the return of the TV presenter to Russia, but her mother, Senator Lyudmila Narusova, refused to comment on this information.

Earlier it was reported that the former editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine Arian Romanovsky and journalist Tamerlan Bigaev, who were detained as part of a criminal case on extortion of money using the anonymous Telegram channel Put Out the Light, stated in their testimony that the presenter Ksenia Sobchak is its owner. Both defendants in the case provided the contracts they signed with Sobchak.