There have been many rumors surrounding the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a long time. During this time, all the media attention was drawn to his family members, in particular to his wife, Lee Sol Zhu. The journalists of the New York Post tried to figure out how the alleged health problems of her husband could affect her fate.

It is unclear what will happen to Li Seol Zhu if her husband becomes incapacitated or dies, the newspaper writes. According to some media reports, the couple have at least one male heir who could eventually become Kim Jong-un’s successor to continue the dynasty. However, the newspaper notes, the young age of the children may be the reason that the sister of North Korean leader Kim Yeo-jong was recently named “de facto number two leader” in the country, although these reports are also disputed.

Details about the first lady of the DPRK are few. Li is believed to have grown up in Pyongyang before going to study vocal music in China. According to experts, even her name is almost certainly a pseudonym, writes The Daily Beast. The year of her birth ranges between 1985 and 1989. Her family is said to belong to the political elite: her mother is the head of the gynecology department at a local hospital, and her father is a university professor. However, the North Korea Leadership Watch blog revealed that Lee Seol Joo’s father is a military man.

The couple reportedly got married in 2009, although their wedding was not confirmed by North Korean state media until 2012. It is believed that the couple became parents about a year after marriage, while it was indicated that in 2010 they had a boy. In 2013, NBA star Dennis Rodman, who has a friendly relationship with Kim Jong Un, told The Sun that Lee had recently given birth to a daughter. In the same year, he told The Guardian that she was named Joo E. South Korean intelligence officials reported that Lee gave birth to her third child in February 2017, but his gender is unknown.

Like all the wives of North Korean leaders, Lee Sol Zhu leads a rather closed lifestyle. However, unlike her predecessors, Kim Jong-un’s wife took on a position more like the role of the first lady of the Western nation: she often accompanied her husband to various events. Experts told CNN that even North Korean state media have awarded Lee Seol Joo the title of “respected first lady” instead of the previously used “comrade.”

On July 1, the name of the DPRK leader’s wife was at the center of a scandal. At the time, it was reported that Kim Jong-un was infuriated by South Korean propaganda leaflets with provocative images of Lee Seol Joo. In the photographs, the spouse of the DPRK leader was presented in an obscene manner. In particular, the campaign materials noted that she allegedly starred in a porn film. It was noted that it was these pictures that caused the DPRK authorities to undermine the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong on June 16.