Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

A medical source revealed the details of the health condition of the great Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem, who suffers from a deterioration in the health condition during the past 48 hours due to his infection with the emerging corona virus, while the hospital in which he is treated is working to double the special medicines in the protocol for treating the Corona virus, especially with skipping the first stage The estimated 12 days.

According to the medical source for “Al-Ittihad”, Samir Ghanem’s medical condition requires him to stay for a longer period in intensive care to receive drugs and protocol for treating Corona virus, while a group of specialized doctors oversees the treatment process and a large follow-up by the head of the scientific committee to combat the emerging corona virus, Dr. Hossam Hosni, and an advisor The President for Health Affairs is Dr. Muhammad Awad Tajuddin.

In a related context, the health condition of his wife, the great artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, is witnessing stability in the last hours. Bigger than her.

According to “Al-Ittihad” sources, the artist Samir Ghanem and his wife Dalal Abdel Aziz are still receiving treatment in private hospitals in Greater Cairo, and their travel abroad for treatment during the coming period has not been addressed, as the family preferred to continue receiving treatment in Egypt, especially since Samir’s health condition Ghanem specifically may not allow him to travel and board the plane.

According to the Egyptian treatment protocol, the medicines used are doubled in the event that more than 12 days have passed since the beginning of the treatment without the patient recovering from the injury, which is what both stars have been going through since their injury, while the treatment protocol succeeded in curing their daughter, Donia Samir Ghanem, who was injured in the same period of time. Before it is fully recovered.