Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The case of the great artist Samir Ghanem and his wife, the Egyptian star Dalal Abdel Aziz, are still affected by their infection with the new Corona virus, as they receive health service in two private hospitals in Greater Cairo, with their daughter, Donia Samir Ghanem, leaving the hospital after fully recovering from the emerging Corona virus.

According to a medical source for “Al-Ittihad”, the condition of the actress Dalal Abdel Aziz is considered better health during the last few hours, while the condition of the artist Samir Ghanem is still somewhat late, as this is largely due to his being a chronic disease sufferer and suffering from kidney failure that made his condition Worsening with his infection with the emerging coronavirus.

The source added that the head of the scientific committee to combat the Corona virus in Egypt and the advisor to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hossam Hosni, has become a follow-up to the condition of the great artist and the extent to which the treatment protocol has been applied to his health condition, especially as he is an elderly person who has exceeded 80 years, while medicines for severe and dangerous cases are applied to him according to the protocol Applicable from Egyptian Health.

The crisis began for the large artistic family with the entry of the season of the blessed month of Ramadan, in which the family was working on filming one of the Ramadan series, which was scheduled to be shown during the second half of the holy month, but their injury prevented that with their transfer to specialized hospitals for treatment during recent times.

According to the source, the fear for Samir Ghanem’s condition is from the position of the kidneys, which he was suffering from before he was infected with the new Corona virus, and then the medical team is working to have a diversified treatment in the hope that this will facilitate the process of the great artist, as the medical team hopes to treat him from Kidney pain, which also has very specialized medicines in the event that its owners are infected with the emerging corona virus.

The artist Samir Ghanem’s treatment will continue for a longer period even if he recovers from the new Corona virus, especially since the kidneys’ position will require more treatment in addition to the possibility of lung clots that prevent him from leaving the hospital immediately after recovering from Covid 19 during the next period.