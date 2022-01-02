The similarities of flooding an apartment building with boiling water in the PIK residential complex in Lyubertsy near Moscow have become known. According to REN TV, as a result, the incident flooded the entire entrance.

The pipe ruptured on the 11th floor of the building on New Year’s Eve. According to local residents, unknown attackers broke into apartments and pulled out a pipe, which led to flooding. For several hours boiling water poured down the staircase and flowed into the apartments, flooding all 11 floors of the building, including the elevator shaft and the basement.

At the moment, the elevator is still inoperative, which is why people have to climb the stairs to the upper floors.

Earlier it was reported that people did not leave their apartments, as they were afraid for their lives.