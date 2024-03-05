The first video with the authentic destruction of HIMARS was filmed in the Donetsk direction

The American HIMARS MLRS, a video of its destruction appeared on March 5, was hit in the Donetsk direction. About it RIA News said the commander of one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces.

It is noted that the car was in the rear of Ukrainian forces.

The recording of the destruction of HIMARS appeared the day before, on March 5th. Telegram channel “Military informant” indicatesthat this video is one of the first one hundred percent visual confirmation of the complete destruction of this missile launcher since the beginning of a special military operation.