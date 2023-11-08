The Chronicles of Narnia, directed by Greta Gerwig, will begin filming in 2024.

Netflix Film chief Scott Stuber has revealed details of the filming of a new film based on the Chronicles of Narnia novel series. The project will be directed by Greta Gerwig, known for her work on the film “Barbie.” His words are quoted by the portal Collider.

Production on the film is expected to begin in 2024, Stuber said. It is noted that the director will work on two films in the series.

Previously, Greta Gerwig admitted that she began to have nightmares while working on a new project. “I’m in the process of writing. And it’s hard because I have recurring nightmares,” Gerwig said. However, she did not disclose the name and details of the new project. Presumably, Gerwig meant The Chronicles of Narnia.