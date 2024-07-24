“112”: TNT equivalent of car explosion device was 500 grams

An explosive device was planted near the driver’s seat of a Toyota Land Cruiser in Moscow. It went off, reports Telegram– channel “112”.

According to preliminary information, the TNT equivalent of the explosive device is about 500 grams.

On Wednesday morning, July 24, in the north of Moscow, on Sinyavinskaya Street, a Toyota Land Cruiser exploded with people inside. As a result of the emergency, parts of the driver’s legs were torn off, and his companion received lacerations to the face. Both victims were taken to Botkin Hospital. The man injured in the car explosion served in a secret military unit several years ago.