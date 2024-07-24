“112”: TNT equivalent of car explosion device was 500 grams
An explosive device was planted near the driver’s seat of a Toyota Land Cruiser in Moscow. It went off, reports Telegram– channel “112”.
According to preliminary information, the TNT equivalent of the explosive device is about 500 grams.
On Wednesday morning, July 24, in the north of Moscow, on Sinyavinskaya Street, a Toyota Land Cruiser exploded with people inside. As a result of the emergency, parts of the driver’s legs were torn off, and his companion received lacerations to the face. Both victims were taken to Botkin Hospital. The man injured in the car explosion served in a secret military unit several years ago.
#Details #explosion #car #people #emerged #Moscow
https://paxloviddelivery.pro/# paxlovid covid
paxlovid pill [url=https://paxloviddelivery.pro/#]paxlovid price[/url] Paxlovid buy online
https://ciprodelivery.pro/# buy ciprofloxacin over the counter
doxycycline tablets [url=https://doxycyclinedelivery.pro/#]buy doxycycline 100 mg tablet[/url] doxycycline nz
http://amoxildelivery.pro/# amoxicillin 775 mg
п»їpaxlovid [url=https://paxloviddelivery.pro/#]paxlovid pharmacy[/url] Paxlovid over the counter
http://clomiddelivery.pro/# can i buy generic clomid now
http://clomiddelivery.pro/# can you get generic clomid online
buying cheap clomid online: can i buy generic clomid – where buy cheap clomid without rx
https://ciprodelivery.pro/# п»їcipro generic
amoxicillin brand name [url=http://amoxildelivery.pro/#]amoxicillin medicine[/url] generic amoxicillin