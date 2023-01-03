Hurriyet: the largest prisoner exchange involving Azov and Medvedchuk fighters took place in Ankara

Transfer of Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk and five commanders of the Azov Regiment (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) as part of the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine in September 2022 took place in Ankara. About it informs Hurriyet citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the exchange negotiations took place at the headquarters of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization. As high-ranking interlocutors of the publication said, Russia put forward a condition for the Azov fighter to remain in Turkey, the Ukrainian side agreed.

On the day of the exchange, Russian and Ukrainian planes arrived at the Ankara airport, and the exchange was carried out without any problems. “The Azov commanders have been in Turkey since that time as its guests. Both sides do not violate the agreements, ”the sources said.

In September, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Medvedchuk, released from Ukrainian captivity, had left Turkey for Russia. According to him, during the exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kyiv, Ankara had 200 names. He also said that the decision to exchange through Turkey was made in the course of diplomatic correspondence with Putin.