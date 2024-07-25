TASS: Residents of apartment building in Kaspiysk evacuated due to search

Residents of an apartment building in Kaspiysk were evacuated due to a search, reports TASS with reference to the region’s security forces.

It is noted that information about the presence of a homemade explosive device in the house is currently being checked.

Earlier it was reported that special events were taking place in Kaspiysk. Residents of an apartment building on Lenin Street were evacuated.

On July 25, it was also reported that unknown individuals had barricaded themselves in an apartment in a residential building in Kaspiysk and were threatening to blow it up. OMON fighters and police arrived at the scene.