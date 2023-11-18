An Ukrainian Armed Forces officer may have flown to Russia on a hijacked Su-27 plane

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) flew to Russia on a hijacked Su-27 plane. Details of the escape of a Ukrainian serviceman became known edition Baza.

According to the publication, a senior officer and current flight commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was able to fly to Russia on a hijacked Su-27 aircraft. Now the special services are working with the military man.

Blogger and analyst Kirill Fedorov said that a long interview with the pilot would be released soon. Such a conversation, allegedly, will allow us to learn more about the role and activities of the pilot in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Fedorov also said that Russian pilot Alexey Voevoda helped this pilot get into Russian territory. However, the details of such an operation are kept secret for now.

Earlier, a Ka-52 helicopter pilot with the call sign Voevoda reported that a Ukrainian pilot had flown to Russia. According to him, the Ukrainian serviceman is a senior officer and current flight commander.