More details emerged about the corruption problem in the nand memory who is leaving at Wii U blocked. As previously detected, this happens by not using the console for long periods of time (not specified exactly).

Its about error 106-0103 which appears as a notification on the Gamepad, This error is a death sentence for the console, as it gives notice of the corruption of the nand memory and it crashes the system, there is no solution unless a backup was saved via softmod.

It is useless to try to reset the console to factory settings. If there is no backup NANDNothing can be done.

“I had unused my Wii U about five years. The other day I decided to remove it but when starting it a black screen appeared with the code error 160-0103which suggests a system memory error,” one user commented.

Nintendo hasn’t offered any comment or explanation, but the community has found that the chance of this happening to your console seems to depend on the nand-chip have your console Chips that were created by hynx, samsung either Toshiba. Everything seems to indicate that those with the fault are those manufactured by Hynixsince it degrades much earlier than the chips of the other two brands. To find out what type of chip your Wii Uyou need to open it.

