A mobile phone with installed spyware was introduced into the circle of Qasem Soleimani, general of the elite Iranian special forces Al-Quds of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), who was killed in early January 2020 as a result of a US strike, but this had only a temporary effect. Details of the operation leads Telegram– Channel “Military Observer” with reference to the report of American intelligence.

The devices were often changed, and therefore these measures were not enough. Six hours before the landing of Suleimani’s plane in Baghdad, the Americans were given the numbers of three mobile phones used by the general. According to the report, CIA specialists took control of them.

The eastern part of the city was allegedly closed for training, while three groups of Delta snipers were working on the ground. Operational data was collected by specialists from one of the most secret units. After the plane landed, Soleimani was identified by operatives of the US-allied Kurdish special forces disguised as airport employees.

It is noted that at this time in the sky over Baghdad, the MQ-9 Reaper UAVs were on duty. After receiving the command, the missiles hit the SUV in which Suleimani and the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shiite militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were traveling. The second car increased its speed, but was also hit by a sniper.

Suleimani died in Iraqi Baghdad on January 3, 2020, in a missile attack from the United States. Together with the general, several officers accompanying him and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed. In response, Tehran fired dozens of missiles at American targets in Iraq on the night of January 8. The operation that took place was named “Martyr of Suleimani”. The United States declared no casualties and minimal damage to military bases.

The Pentagon said that the order for the assassination of Soleimani was personally issued by former US President Donald Trump. This idea to the American leader could have been submitted by Mike Pompeo, who was then Secretary of State. The United States believed that the general was involved in attacks on coalition bases and the American embassy in Baghdad.