WSJ: the draft agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine allowed membership in the EU, but not NATO

The draft peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine in April 2022 stipulated that Kyiv could seek membership in the European Union (EU), but ruled out its entry into NATO. An American newspaper revealed details of the contents of the draft agreement. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The 17-page document states that Ukraine will not be allowed to join military alliances such as the North Atlantic Alliance, and no foreign weapons will be allowed into the country.

According to the draft agreement, dated April 15, 2022, the Ukrainian army must be reduced to a certain size. The Russian side also insisted that the Russian language be used on an equal basis with Ukrainian in the government and courts, but Kyiv did not sign this clause of the agreement.

In addition, Crimea will remain Russian and will not be considered neutral. The agreement did not contain clauses on the territory of the regions, which later in September 2022, as a result of referendums, will become part of Russia. This issue was supposed to be discussed by heads of state Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky during negotiations, but they did not take place.

It is noted that the peace treaty had to be guaranteed by foreign countries, including the United States, Great Britain, China, France and Russia. It was planned that these countries would be given the responsibility to defend Ukraine's neutrality if the treaty was violated.

Earlier, the Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin said that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thwarted all achievements in establishing the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine in the spring of 2022. According to him, Johnson arrived at the negotiations “with the blessing of Washington,” and the document, which had already been initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia, “was thrown into the trash.”