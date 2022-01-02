The dismissal of Major General of Justice Rustam Gabdulin from the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) by decree of President Vladimir Putin was not associated with any conflicts. The details of the situation were revealed Kommersant citing a source in the department.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, Gabdulin submitted his resignation letter in early December last year. Satisfied it just before the New Year holidays. Despite the fact that the officially signed decree was not published, the Major General himself sent out excerpts from it to some of his acquaintances.

As the source clarified, such a decision by Gabdulin is most likely associated with a desire to change his occupation. It is assumed that in the near future he may become a lawyer.

Gabdulin’s dismissal from the TFR became known earlier in January. It was reported that the corresponding paper was signed on December 28, but the reasons for the resignation were not mentioned in it.

Gabdulin headed the investigation of the “swamp” and “Moscow” cases, the fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center and the massacre at the Perm State University. In addition, he was prosecuting a money laundering case at the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia), the affairs of the former mayor of Vladivostok Igor Pushkarev and the ex-head of RusHydro Yevgeny Doda.