Baza: someone who tried to poison Russian pilots with a cake was detained under another article

A courier who tried to poison graduates of a flight school in Armavir with a cake was detained at Stavropol airport. About it reports Baza edition.

A certain 32-year-old Semenov E. was detained on October 21 while trying to fly to Moscow on a daytime flight. At the same time, he was put on the wanted list under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”. Presumably, this was done due to a lack of evidence linking the man to the incident.

After his arrest, he was handed over to operatives from Armavir.

The incident was reported on the night of October 23. During the celebration of the 20th anniversary of graduation at the Armavir Higher Military Aviation Red Banner School of Air Defense Pilots (AVVAKUL), a courier came to the officers and handed over a 20-kilogram dessert and a box of alcohol with a potent poison.