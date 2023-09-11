MO: Russian naval aviation destroyed up to 36 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on three boats in the Black Sea

Naval aviation of the Russian Navy destroyed up to 36 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Black Sea. Details of what happened lead “News”.

Three Willard boats with landing groups left the Odessa area. All Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters on the boats were eliminated. According to military expert Vasily Dandykin, these Ukrainian military personnel were trained in the West and represented the elite of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The publication’s interlocutors also said that a possible target of the Ukrainian military was Cape Tarkhankut with the positions of Russian air defense forces located there. It is believed that the enemy would have carried out the attack using FPV drones or Brimstone missiles.

On August 30, Russian planes destroyed six high-speed landing boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Black Sea, two of which were sunk near Zmeiny Island.