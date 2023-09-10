Details of the last days of life and death of star surgeon Otari Gogiberidze were revealed MK.RU ex-wife of Dr. Jan Laputin. According to her, Gogiberidze died due to a heart attack.

“Despite the fact that Otari suffered from Covid in February, the consequences were felt throughout this entire time. The blood vessels were greatly damaged and the heart could not stand it,” Laputina explained.

The surgeon’s ex-wife said that even when he was feeling unwell, he continued to work and spent a lot of time on his feet. “He believed until recently that all health problems were a joke,” she said.

The death of the famous doctor became known on Saturday, September 9. Gogiberidze was a candidate of medical sciences, a plastic surgeon with 28 years of experience, a member of the European Confederation of Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetic Surgery, a certified international trainer for working with American fixation boards for modeling and rejuvenating facial plastic surgery.