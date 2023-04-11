Last Sunday night, the artistic environment in Mexico received a shocking news: the death of the young singer and composer Julián Figueroahe The only child the actress Maribel Guardia had with the singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian. The actor also died at his mother’s house, in Jardines del Pedregal, in CDMX, due to a acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. “I am sorry to have to announce the departure of my beloved son, who unfortunately was ahead of us on this plane,” he said in a statement.

Maribel Guardia had shared some details of his son’s death Julian Figueroa, among these, that when this happened, she was in a performance of the play “Lagunilla mi barrio” at the Teatro 2 Cultural Center, located in the Roma neighborhood, Mexico City. “They found him unconscious, they called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived, they found him already lifeless, with no trace of violence.”

Now they have revealed new details of the surprise death of Julián Figueroa, at 27 years of age. The reporter Carlos Jiménez, in the news program “C4 on alert” of Multimedios, gave information on the report of the Attorney General’s Office of Justice of Mexico Cityregarding the death of the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian.

During the afternoon of last Sunday, April 9, 2023, Julián told his wife, Imelda Tuñón-Garza, that he would lie down on the bed in the guest room, because he had chest pain.. This was the last moment he saw the father of his little son José Julián alive.

“At approximately 7:00 p.m., she decided to go into the visitor’s room to see how she was doing, however, found him lying on the bed and no longer responded to any verbal stimulationtouched him, asked him to wake up, but he didn’t either,” Carlos Jiménez narrated. Later, at 7:35 p.m., Two paramedics aboard unit 17 of the company arrived at Maribel Guardia’s house Critical Care; Julián Figueroa was found without vital signs“capital police officers arrived and thus certified the death.”

After the death of her husband, Imelda Tuñón-Garza contacted Marco Chacon, husband of Maribel Guardia, who was outside of Mexico City. Through phone calls he took care of several things in the face of the misfortune that occurred in the family. He waited for his wife to finish the play, go to dinner and on the way to his house, gave him the sad news. “The truth is that she is not well, she is very bad, she is devastated,” she said in a brief meeting with entertainment reporters at the Mexico City International Airport.