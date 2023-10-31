Matthew Perry was already dead when an assistant found him in the hot tub.

Actor and Friends star Matthew Perry was already dead when an assistant discovered him in a hot tub late Saturday night, October 29. Provides details PageSix.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told the outlet that crews arrived at Perry’s home in Pacific Palisades at 4:07 p.m. local time and found “an adult male unconscious in a free-standing Jacuzzi.”

“The witness lifted the man’s head above the water and pulled him to the edge, and then upon arrival, firefighters pulled him out of the water,” the source said. He clarified that a medical assessment showed that the actor died before the arrival of rescuers.

A representative of the fire service clarified that firefighters who arrived on the scene did not perform artificial respiration on 54-year-old Perry, since medical assistance was already powerless.

The actor’s death became known on October 29. Perry returned from pickleball practice and sent his assistant on an errand. Two hours later, the assistant returned and found the actor in the jacuzzi without signs of life.

No illegal substances were reportedly found at the scene, but authorities did find prescription drugs. According to TMZamong them were “antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications and a drug for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).”