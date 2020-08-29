The criminal case, in which the lawyer of the actor Mikhail Efremov Elman Pashayev is a witness, was initiated back in October 2017. This was told by the lawyer Ruslan Koblev, who represents the interests of the victim, reports RIA News…

According to the lawyer, the case has not been terminated at present, moreover, active investigative actions are being carried out to expose the persons who committed the theft.

As the interlocutor of the agency clarified, Pashayev is a special subject, in this regard, the police must transfer the case to the Investigative Committee to make a decision on bringing him to justice.

Earlier, Elman Pashayev was brought in as a witness in a criminal fraud case. At the same time, a certain entrepreneur Anzor Psunokov said that three years ago he transferred 1.5 million rubles to the lawyer, but he never received them back. According to him, Pashayev should be viewed as an accused, not a witness.