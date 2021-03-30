Dmitry Zhuravlev, art director of the Cameraptor studio in Yekaterinburg, revealed the details of shooting the cover of Playboy magazine, the heroine of which was TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva. This is reported by E1.RU.

According to the publication, the entire project was created at the initiative of a celebrity. “Part of the photo was taken in a capsule hotel for the sake of space atmosphere. The whole project took about a month. Moreover, a lot of time was spent on negotiations, coordination, discussion, ”Zhuravlev emphasized.

According to the art director, Ivleeva was actually shot nude. “These are photos with a mix of 3D graphics, so there really was a candid photo session. We worked out everything: how it would look, what poses … Everything was very secret, ”he added.

In addition, the resident of Yekaterinburg mentioned that the TV presenter independently paid all the costs of the project. “Ivleeva personally paid for the photo session and all the work of the design team. I cannot fully estimate the entire shooting budget, but I am sure that everything together cost several million rubles, ”the man assured.

Ivleeva posed completely naked for Playboy, noting that she chose the best time for this, as she was “more confident than ever.” She posted a snapshot on her page in Instagram… “For my wonderful 30 years, I also made myself a gift! Meet the cover of Playboy, ”the presenter signed the photo.

Earlier in March, Anastasia Ivleeva showed a luxurious birthday present from singer Philip Kirkorov. The blogger filmed a necklace made from pearls by the French fashion house Chanel. The product is decorated with the logo of a luxury brand, which is covered with crystals.