The commander of the An-26 crashed near Kharkov was preparing to land the plane on one engine. He reported this to the dispatcher before the board disappeared from the radar, said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko, reports “Strana.ua”.

According to the plan, the plane was supposed to make 10 training takeoffs of 15 minutes each, Gerashchenko revealed the details of the incident. “After each landing, the plane was examined by technical specialists and took off again,” he said, adding that the aircraft commander had reported problems with the left engine to the dispatchers at about 20:38 Moscow time.

“However, on the whole I was calm and was preparing to land the plane on one engine, which is stipulated by the technical regulations. The visibility was clear. The wind is minimal. Eight or nine minutes later, the ship commander told the dispatcher that he was ready to land. A minute or two later, the plane disappeared from the radar, crashed to the ground and caught fire, ”Gerashchenko said.

At the same time, the State Bureau of Investigation checks four versions of the causes of the aircraft crash. These include engine malfunction, improper performance of duties by the crew or those responsible for flight control, inappropriate maintenance.

An-26 plane crashed in the Kharkov region on September 25. The crash occurred during a training flight at a distance of two kilometers from the military airport, after which the board caught fire. An engine failure was a possible cause of the disaster. The disaster killed 25 people.